Poliovirus reports in two environmental samples

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Health officials on Friday confirmed the presence of polio-virus in environmental samples from Quetta and Karachi Kemari.

According to officials of Ministry of Health, so far, polio virus has been confirmed in environmental samples of 31 districts of the country.

The same virus has been found in two polio cases reported this year.

So far, three anti-polio campaigns have been organized to maintain the immunity of children.

They said that a polio campaign is being organized at the end of April in which more than 20 million children will be given anti-polio vaccine.

They said that polio is a dangerous disease for which there is no cure. They said that parents must ensure their children vaccinated against this disease.