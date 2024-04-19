Poliovirus Reports In Two Environmental Samples
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM
Health officials on Friday confirmed the presence of polio-virus in environmental samples from Quetta and Karachi Kemari
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Health officials on Friday confirmed the presence of polio-virus in environmental samples from Quetta and Karachi Kemari.
According to officials of Ministry of Health, so far, polio virus has been confirmed in environmental samples of 31 districts of the country.
The same virus has been found in two polio cases reported this year.
So far, three anti-polio campaigns have been organized to maintain the immunity of children.
They said that a polio campaign is being organized at the end of April in which more than 20 million children will be given anti-polio vaccine.
They said that polio is a dangerous disease for which there is no cure. They said that parents must ensure their children vaccinated against this disease.
Recent Stories
DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes
Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif
Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May - Finance Minister
Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts
Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association
Lacking storm drains, Dubai sees persistent flooding
West Bank villagers vigilant but vulnerable after settler attacks
Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout rate
Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran
PTF meeting for polio eradication held
Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated
BISP cash disbursement center set up
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes3 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts3 minutes ago
-
Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association3 minutes ago
-
PTF meeting for polio eradication held5 minutes ago
-
Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated6 minutes ago
-
BISP cash disbursement center set up10 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding polio drive in Jhal Magsi10 minutes ago
-
Stormy weather ravages Bahawalnagar's Cholistan areas10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Music Competition schedule released10 minutes ago
-
Mayor LMC chairs council meeting10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy rescue, relief operation continue in rain hit Gwadar, Ormara areas22 minutes ago