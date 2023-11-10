Open Menu

Poliovirus Repots In Environmental Samples

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Poliovirus repots in environmental samples

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Ministry of Health has confirmed the presence of poliovirus in environmental samples of six districts.

According to spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, four samples were from Karachi and two were from Chaman.

He said that Poliovirus has been found in one sample each from Peshawar, Kohat and Nowshera.

He said that the virus belongs to the YB3A virus cluster in Afghanistan.

He said that every child is at risk due to the presence of the virus especially for children under five years of age as this virus can make them disabled for life.

Dr Nadeem Jan said, "There is no cure for polio, and only vaccines protect children."

Dr. Nadeem Jan said, "I request parents to welcome polio workers coming to their homes."

He urged parents to must take polio drops to their children to protect them from lifelong disability.

He said that the polio surveillance system in Pakistan is working effectively. The proof of which is the immediate confirmation of the presence of the virus, he added.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the government is ensuring measures to eradicate polio on a coordinated basis.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Polio Cure Kohat Chaman Nowshera From Government

Recent Stories

PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in ..

PM calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza

7 minutes ago
 Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global ..

Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global South Culture, Communication

37 minutes ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan op ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against South A ..

2 hours ago
 IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money launderin ..

IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money laundering, tax enforcement

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day offici ..

Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day official visit

3 hours ago
 PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Sola ..

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Solangi

3 hours ago
PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM- ..

PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM-P’s support: Rana Sana

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. A ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, Histor ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal ..

Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal

4 hours ago
 PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Ga ..

PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Gaza

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan