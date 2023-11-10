Poliovirus repots in environmental samples

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Ministry of Health has confirmed the presence of poliovirus in environmental samples of six districts.

According to spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, four samples were from Karachi and two were from Chaman.

He said that Poliovirus has been found in one sample each from Peshawar, Kohat and Nowshera.

He said that the virus belongs to the YB3A virus cluster in Afghanistan.

He said that every child is at risk due to the presence of the virus especially for children under five years of age as this virus can make them disabled for life.

Dr Nadeem Jan said, "There is no cure for polio, and only vaccines protect children."

Dr. Nadeem Jan said, "I request parents to welcome polio workers coming to their homes."

He urged parents to must take polio drops to their children to protect them from lifelong disability.

He said that the polio surveillance system in Pakistan is working effectively. The proof of which is the immediate confirmation of the presence of the virus, he added.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the government is ensuring measures to eradicate polio on a coordinated basis.