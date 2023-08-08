Polish ambassador calls on governor Punjab

Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed matters of mutual cooperation besides ways to promote bilateral relations in education and trade during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed matters of mutual cooperation besides ways to promote bilateral relations in education and trade during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman, speaking on the occasion, said historic cordial relations exist between the two countries and there is need to increase bilateral cooperation with Poland in various sectors including trade, investment, energy, mining, dairy, agriculture, defence, higher education, communication works and visa facilitation.

He said different memorandum of understanding (MOUs) will be signed between the educational institutions of Pakistan and Poland.

The Governor Punjab said there is a favorable environment for foreign investors in Pakistan, adding that the government has formulated a conducive policy for foreign direct investment in the country and Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Special Economic Zones have been established for foreign investors.

Ambassador of Poland Maciej Pisarski said that there are vast investment opportunities in Pakistan and trade between the two countries will be further promoted.