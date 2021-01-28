UrduPoint.com
Polish Ambassador Visits NUML

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan Piotr A. Opalinski on Thursday visited National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad and met with Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) in his office.

The Rector NUML welcomed the guest and briefed him about various curricular and co-curricular activities conducted at the NUML.

The issues of mutual interests, bilateral cooperation in education exchange programmes for the faculty and students were discussed.

Both the dignitaries also discussed entertainment visits with the universities of Poland and NUML.

The ambassador appreciated the role of NUML for providing quality education and thanked Rector for his time and hospitality.

