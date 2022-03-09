Polish Embassy happy to see repatriation of Pakistanis from war-hit Ukraine: Envoy

Ambassador of the Republic of Poland Maciej Pisarski on Wednesday said the Embassy was happy to see that the Pakistani students had returned home safely and united with their families

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Ambassador of the Republic of Poland Maciej Pisarski on Wednesday said the Embassy was happy to see that the Pakistani students had returned home safely and united with their families.

The ambassador in an exclusive interview with APP while welcoming the stranded Pakistanis from a special flight of the national flag carrier said that his wife Justyna Maria Pisarski specially flanked him to receive the overseas Pakistanis.

He said, "I am sure Pakistan will have done the same for us." He specially mentioned Pakistan's positive role in the safe evacuation of foreigners stuck in Afghanistan.

"At desperate times like this when there is dearth of gloomy stories, even a single story carrying a message of hope, cooperation, and humanitarian consideration is remembered forever", he observed.

The ambassador said, "We as embassy are happy that this ordeal has ended on a happy reunification." He hoped to see a quicker secession of hostilities and end of human sufferings in the war zone.

Ambassador Pisarski said, "My wife joined me to show solidarity with the parents and share their pain as they were worried for the safety of their children. As parents they had to witness which no parent should ever have to." Pakistan and Poland share good relations which was evident from the presence of Polish Ambassador and his wife on the occasion of the arrival of stranded Pakistanis from Ukraine.

It was an unusual goodwill gesture for such dignitaries to ensure their personal presence at such odd hours at a time when travelling was very difficult due to political rallies in the capital.

This expression of solidarity was greatly appreciated by the students and their families.

Amid crowds of people waiting anxiously for their loved ones, it was an emotional scene at the airport as it seemed that time had stood still for a while.

Parents and relatives were standing restlessly, with their eyes glued to the arrival gate as they waited to embrace their loved ones.

Their eyes were brimming with tears. Only when their children ran into their arms did the tears come down their eyes.

Students were happy to finally arrive at their homeland and reunite with their families.

Wajeeha, from Nowshehra, said that they were looked after well by the Pakistani embassy in Poland. She said, "We had to walk 40 km to reach the border of Poland, and it was -5 degree Celsius." Ahmad Fraz and Hammad, from Karachi, demanded that, " The government should make effort for the transfer of our credit, otherwise our studies will go to waste." The parents thanked the government for rescuing their children whereas everyone extended their prime gratitude to Allah Almighty.

Poland is the major recipient of refugees whereas 230 Pakistanis returned from Ukraine by PIA's special flight. The repatriated Pakistanis were lifted from Warsaw after having crossed over to Poland from Ukraine.

The rescued passengers, mostly students, belonged to different parts of the country.