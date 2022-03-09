UrduPoint.com

Polish Embassy Happy To See Repatriation Of Pakistanis From War-hit Ukraine: Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Ambassador of the Republic of Poland Maciej Pisarski on Wednesday said the Embassy was happy to see that the Pakistani students had returned home safely and united with their families

The ambassador in an exclusive interview with APP while welcoming the stranded Pakistanis from a special flight of the national flag carrier said that his wife Justyna Maria Pisarski specially flanked him to receive the overseas Pakistanis.

He said, "I am sure Pakistan will have done the same for us." He specially mentioned Pakistan's positive role in the safe evacuation of foreigners stuck in Afghanistan.

"At desperate times like this when there is no dearth of gloomy stories, even a single story carrying a message of hope, cooperation, and humanitarian consideration is remembered forever", he observed.

The ambassador said, "We as embassy are happy that this ordeal has ended on a happy reunification." He hoped to see a quicker secession of hostilities and end of human sufferings in the war zone.

Ambassador Pisarski said, "My wife joined me to show solidarity with the parents and share their pain as they were worried for the safety of their children. As parents they had to witness which no parent should ever have to." Pakistan and Poland share good relations which was evident from the presence of Polish Ambassador and his wife on the occasion of the arrival of stranded Pakistanis from Ukraine.

It was an unusual goodwill gesture for such dignitaries to ensure their personal presence at such odd hours at a time when travelling was very difficult due to political rallies in the capital.

This expression of solidarity was greatly appreciated by the students and their families.

Poland is the major recipient of refugees whereas 230 Pakistanis returned from Ukraine by PIA's special flight.

The repatriated Pakistanis were lifted from Warsaw after having crossed over to Poland from Ukraine.

