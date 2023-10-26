Polish envoy stresses technology sharing to fight climate change

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski said on Thursday it was time to move beyond traditional areas of cooperation between Pakistan and Poland and enhance collaboration in technological solutions for fighting common challenges like the climate change

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski said on Thursday it was time to move beyond traditional areas of cooperation between Pakistan and Poland and enhance collaboration in technological solutions for fighting common challenges like the climate change.

Talking to the APP on the sidelines of the International Conference on ‘The Future of Sustainability: Water-Food-Environment & Energy Nexus’ at the Expo Centre here, he said the world today faces multiple challenges and these challenges relate to climate change, growing strain on water and limiting access to good quality water, adding that these technological advances, offered by the Polish firms during the conference, could make huge difference in the lives of individuals and, similarly, might enhance bilateral collaboration.

The conference was part of the three- day 'International Pakistan Exhibition on Water and Energy', during which a large number of international and local organisations displayed their technologically innovative equipment for water and sanitation solutions.

Chief Executive Officer Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Syed Zahid Aziz visited a number of stalls as a guest of honour.

“Poland and Pakistan celebrate 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year and it is high time that we move beyond our traditional areas of cooperation.

Yes, we cherish our achievements in the past, but we need to move beyond for the common good,” the envoy stressed.

In his message to the Pakistani friends, Ambassador Maciej Pisarski said Poland is a friend of yours, adding that peoples in both countries cherish their traditions, family values, history and freedom, and both countries might offer each other great support and cooperation.

Earlier, the Polish envoy conducted a conference on the future of sustainability during which the representatives from various technology firms from Poland like Symbionia, Nanoseen and Meliorex connected with the Pakistani businesses, engineers, academics and technocrats online and introduced their technologies, which could help Pakistan fight water scarcity, frequent natural disasters, glacial impacts, lack of access to clean drinking water, and agricultural impacts of climate change.

The firms also offered cheapest eco-friendly desalination technology while the nano-technologists claimed solving many of the challenges facing humanity and the planet.

The conference shared the vision to create a world where everyone has access to clean water and healthy food, and agriculture is sustainable and environmentally sustainable.

The ambassador presented mementos to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Syed Zahid Aziz and other guests.