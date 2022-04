Polish, Indonesian envoys call on JUI-F chief

Polish Ambassador Maciej Pisarski and Indonesian Ambassador Adam Mulawarman Tugio Thursday called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Faazl-ur-Rehman at his residence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Polish Ambassador Maciej Pisarski and Indonesian Ambassador Adam Mulawarman Tugio Thursday called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Faazl-ur-Rehman at his residence.

They, in separate meetings with JUI-F chief, discussed various issues including the regional affairs in detail, said a press release.