Polish, Swedish envoys meet Khar

Ambassador of Poland Maciej Pisarski and Ambassador of Sweden Henrik Persson met State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar here Thursday to discuss holding of International Donors Conference for Ukraine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Poland Maciej Pisarski and Ambassador of Sweden Henrik Persson met State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar here Thursday to discuss holding of International Donors Conference for Ukraine.

Hina Khar said that Pakistan remained committed to providing humanitarian relief to civilians in all conflicts.

She mentioned that the government had dispatched two aircraft carrying emergency supplies last month to contribute towards addressing the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.