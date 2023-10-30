Polish tourist guide overwhelmed by Peshawarties hospitality

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) organized a "City Tour" for Polish tourist guides to acquaint them with the historical sites and recreational spots of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) organized a "City Tour" for Polish tourist guides to acquaint them with the historical sites and recreational spots of Peshawar.

The tour aimed to attract foreign tourists and promote tourism activities in the province.

The tourists were taken to the historic Mahabat Khan Mosque, Chowk Yadgar, Ghanta Ghar, Sethi House, the Heritage Trail, Gor Khatri Archaeological Complex, and the historic educational institution, Islamia College, where they visited museums, temples, British-era fire tenders and other ancient places.

They were also briefed by the conservator of KPCTA, Saeed Khan, about the historical significance of the only ancient living city of the Gandhara civilization.

The tourists showed keen interest in the collection of Peshawar Museum, which includes art, sculptures, coins, manuscripts, statues, ancient books, early versions of the Holy Quran, weapons, dresses, jewelry, inscriptions, paintings from the Mughal and later periods, household materials, pottery, as well as local and Persian handicrafts.

Sethi Mohallah, also known as Mohallah Sethian, is an old and traditionally arranged neighbourhood in the old city of Peshawar, consisting of seven South Asian mansions built by the Sethi family.

The foreign visitors enjoyed traditional foods and historic places during their visit to the city. "We will share the experience of our visit to this historic city when we return to our country," the tourists said.

They also appreciated the hospitable and friendly behaviour of the locals and the delicious local cuisine.

It is worth mentioning that tourists from all over the country and around the globe are flocking to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the efforts being made by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) to promote tourism and its associated culture.