Political activist joins QWP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Former independent candidate from the provincial assembly constituency PK-72, Shaukat Ali Khan announced joining Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) along with his family and associates on Friday.

He announced joining during a meeting with the provincial chairman QWP, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao here in Watan Kor.

During the meeting, the former independent candidate from PK-72 announced confidence in the leadership of the party chief Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao.