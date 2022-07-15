UrduPoint.com

Political Activist Joins QWP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Former independent candidate from the provincial assembly constituency PK-72, Shaukat Ali Khan announced joining Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) along with his family and associates on Friday.

He announced joining during a meeting with the provincial chairman QWP, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao here in Watan Kor.

During the meeting, the former independent candidate from PK-72 announced confidence in the leadership of the party chief Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao.

