Political activities gain momentum after suspension of Peshawar High Court verdict

Political activities gained momentum in the Hazara division after the suspension of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) verdict postponing the Local Body elections Phase II in the districts of KP where snowfall is expected by the Supreme Court

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Political activities gained momentum in the Hazara division after the suspension of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) verdict postponing the Local Body elections Phase II in the districts of KP where snowfall is expected by the Supreme Court.

Earlier, a two members PHC Abbottabad bench in its verdict ordered ECP to postpone the second phase of local government elections scheduled for March 27 in view of the snowfall and cold weather in the hilly areas, the bench also ordered the ECP to issue a fresh schedule for the polls to be held after Ramazan.

The candidates have once again started their campaign, corner meetings and organizing public gatherings to convince voters for their success, moreover all major political parties including PTI, PML-N, PPP, JI, JUI-F and others have received a large number of applications for tickets for Tehsils chairman and village councils.

According to the new schedule of LB elections issued by the KP election commission, the Returning Officers (ROs) will issue notices regarding the elections on February 10, nomination papers for the polls will be received from February 14 to 18 while the preliminary list of the candidates will be issued on February 19.

Final list of the candidates participating in the polls and the electoral signs will be displayed on March 2 and 4, respectively and finally the LB polls would be held on the March 27.