UrduPoint.com

Political Activities Gain Momentum After Suspension Of Peshawar High Court Verdict

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Political activities gain momentum after suspension of Peshawar High Court verdict

Political activities gained momentum in the Hazara division after the suspension of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) verdict postponing the Local Body elections Phase II in the districts of KP where snowfall is expected by the Supreme Court

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Political activities gained momentum in the Hazara division after the suspension of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) verdict postponing the Local Body elections Phase II in the districts of KP where snowfall is expected by the Supreme Court.

Earlier, a two members PHC Abbottabad bench in its verdict ordered ECP to postpone the second phase of local government elections scheduled for March 27 in view of the snowfall and cold weather in the hilly areas, the bench also ordered the ECP to issue a fresh schedule for the polls to be held after Ramazan.

The candidates have once again started their campaign, corner meetings and organizing public gatherings to convince voters for their success, moreover all major political parties including PTI, PML-N, PPP, JI, JUI-F and others have received a large number of applications for tickets for Tehsils chairman and village councils.

According to the new schedule of LB elections issued by the KP election commission, the Returning Officers (ROs) will issue notices regarding the elections on February 10, nomination papers for the polls will be received from February 14 to 18 while the preliminary list of the candidates will be issued on February 19.

Final list of the candidates participating in the polls and the electoral signs will be displayed on March 2 and 4, respectively and finally the LB polls would be held on the March 27.

Related Topics

Weather Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan February March All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court adjourns Maryam Nawaz's appea ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns Maryam Nawaz's appeal till Feb 17

52 seconds ago
 Japan's TEPCO May Have Found Nuclear Fuel Debris i ..

Japan's TEPCO May Have Found Nuclear Fuel Debris in Fukushima Power Plant - Repo ..

53 seconds ago
 Spanish Ambassador calls on Governor Sindh

Spanish Ambassador calls on Governor Sindh

56 seconds ago
 5G rollout in China set to accelerate

5G rollout in China set to accelerate

57 seconds ago
 Sindh Ombudsman provides relief to BDS student

Sindh Ombudsman provides relief to BDS student

3 minutes ago
 Libya parliament appoints new PM in challenge to u ..

Libya parliament appoints new PM in challenge to unity govt

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>