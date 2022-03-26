UrduPoint.com

Political Activities In Rwp; Admin Sets Up Control Room To Monitor Law & Order Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2022 | 07:32 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :A special control room has been set up here at the Commissioner's Office to monitor law and order situation during rallies and processions of the political parties.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration and police on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal have finalized all the arrangements to provide foolproof security to processions and rallies of different political parties.

He informed that a control room has been set up here to improve security arrangements and strengthen the monitoring system.

The control room would work round the clock and the focal persons nominated by the departments concerned would remain on duty.

Complete monitoring of the routes of the rallies of political parties would be ensured through the control room, he added.

The holidays of all the officers and officials concerned throughout the division have been canceled, he said adding, special instructions have also been issued to the officers concerned to ensure attendance of all the staff.

Emergency has also been declared in the hospitals while Civil Defence and Rescue-1122 were put on high alert to cope with any emergency situation. The officers concerned have also been assigned special duties at entry and exit points and directed to monitor all the arrangements.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division said that the enemies of Pakistan always try to exploit such situation so that the peace and order of the country could be destroyed by spreading hatred and malice.

He urged the citizens to play their active role for peace and security of the country by discouraging such vicious elements as well as identifying them.

>