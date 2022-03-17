UrduPoint.com

Political Activities Reaches Climax Ahead Of LB Election

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2022 | 09:37 PM

As the local body elections are approaching closer, the political activities on Thursday gained momentum all over the Hazara division and candidates for councilor, tehsil chairman and mayor slots are spending day and night to inspire voters

As the local body elections are approaching closer, the political activities on Thursday gained momentum all over the Hazara division and candidates for councilor, tehsil chairman and mayor slots are spending day and night to inspire voters.

The candidates and leaders of all major political parties including PTI, PML-N, JI,JUI-F are addressing public gatherings and corners meetings while supporters and party workers have also started door-to-door campaigns in favour of their respective parties and candidates.

For the four Tehsils of district Abbottabad, the main contenders are PTI and PML-N candidates while some independent candidates like Haripur who belong to influential political families will also affect the results.

