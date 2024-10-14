Political Activity In Capital Must Be Under The Law: MCCI President
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) President Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer
Sheikh said on Monday that any political activity in the Federal capital must be followed
under the law, especially during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)
summit.
Talking to APP here Monday, he asked the government to take
appropriate measures for maintaining peace and order in the capital after understanding the gravity of the situation.
He said there should be no unlawful gatherings in Islamabad, especially during the SCO summit.
The government's role is to ensure equal rights for all citizens to balance the situation while maintaining peace, he added. He said the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was a business conference and a key event for fostering economic collaboration among SCO member states. He said there would be an active participation from business leaders, investors and policymakers from across the region.
The MCCI President said Multan was a trade hub in Southern Punjab.
Highlighting the city’s agricultural exports, particularly mangoes, textiles, and handicraft, the MCCI seeks to attract investment and promote bilateral trade with member countries, especially China, he maintained.
The MCCI President noted the strategic alignment between Multan industries and the SCO’s objectives of boosting trade connectivity and economic growth. He also underlined importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a catalyst for expanding Multan’s trade opportunities, particularly in enhancing exports and improving logistics infrastructure.
He mentioned that the MCCI would continue working closely with Chinese businesses to enhance bilateral trade and encourage joint ventures in key industries. He said MCCI’s committed to facilitate foreign investment and promoting exports here.
Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh pinned wider hope the conference would provided a great platform to address challenges faced by Pakistani businesses in the global market and to strengthen ties with regional chambers of commerce.
