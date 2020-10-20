Political actors staging drama to save corruption: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the political actors had staged a drama for the last few days with the aim to save their corruption done in the past tenures

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said these people were national criminals as they had looted the national exchequer.

They should know that Imran Khan will not come under any pressure and will hold them accountable for every penny.