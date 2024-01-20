Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Political alliances can't defeat PPP in general elections: Maula Bux Chandio

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Senator and Central leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Maula Bux Chandio on Saturday said that various political alliances can not defeat PPP and claimed that they would be a substitute for the People’s Party in upcoming general elections.

He expressed these views while talking to media men at Hyderabad Press Club on Saturday. Maula Bux Chandio said that various alliances had been formed against the Pakistan Peoples’ Party but they could not defeat the Pakistan

People’s Party.

He said that the idea to compete Pakistan People’s Party in the General elections was a success of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Bilawal Bhutto.

Maula Bux Chandio said that tall claims were made about Bilawal Bhutto that he was immature in Politics but He is not a child and loyal to the country like his grandfather and Mother who never compromised on

principles.

He said that although the Peoples' Party had political differences with all political parties but had no personal feud. He said that the Pakistan People’s Party does not believe in politics of violence always delivers a message of peace and never converts politics into rivalry.

