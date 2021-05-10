UrduPoint.com
Political Analysts Term PM Imran Khan's Visit To KSA As Highly Beneficial

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

Political Analysts term PM Imran Khan's visit to KSA as highly beneficial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Political analysts on Monday termed the Prime Minister Imran Khan visit's to kingdom of Saudi Arabia as highly beneficial and productive in further strengthening bilateral ties between the Muslim countries.

According to them, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are enjoying close relationship and the leadership of both countries is committed to further boost these ties.

They said that the KSA has always been courteous to Pakistan at a time of need and stood by through thick and thin with extraordinary commitment and cooperation extended towards Pakistan.

Expert on Foreign Relations Prof Rashid Khan from NUML University in an exclusive interview with APP said that recent three days visit of PM Imran Khan is considered significant to improve the bilateral relations between two countries.

He added when all the forces are adjusting their self deal with new emerging trends in international politics Riyadh and Islamabad both understand the demands of new emerging situations.

"Imran Khan's visit to KSA is an attempt to mend the fences in resetting the relation." He said that both the countries are important strategic partners and need to revive their relations on energy, economy and manpower besides focusing on welfare of overseas.

He said that as various agreements have been signed in all fields, especially energy collaboration, economic relations, investments and job opportunities of Pakistani youth in KSA, which would surely be very fruitful for Pakistanis, he added.

He said that more then two million Pakistanis have been working in KSA and playing very important role in Pakistan's economy through their remittances.

PM Imran Khan always praised the role of overseas Pakistanis. " Safeguarding the ineterst of these workers remained part of the agenda of the visit."He said that this visit will have high impact on all the shades of relations like economic, political and strategic, he added. 395

