Political And National Narratives Together Made Pakistan's Narrative But Maulana Fazlur Rehman Was Heading Towards The Other Way Instead Of Standing With The Country's Narrative: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Wed 09th October 2019 | 10:30 PM

Political and national narratives together made Pakistan's narrative but Maulana Fazlur Rehman was heading towards the other way instead of standing with the country's narrative: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Responding to reporters queries, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that political and national narratives together made Pakistan's narrative but Maulana Fazlur Rehman was heading towards the other way instead of standing with the country's narrative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Responding to reporters queries, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that political and national narratives together made Pakistan's narrative but Maulana Fazlur Rehman was heading towards the other way instead of standing with the country's narrative.

She said the present government was all committed to make students of religious seminaries (Madaris) as great asset of Pakistan, and this factor irked the Maulana as he could no longer use this precious segment of youth to serve his personal political interests.

To another question, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the real picture of islam in a very comprehensive manner at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the highest forum of the world, and now Maulana Fazlur Rehman had no grounds to fulfill his political whim in the name of Islam.

Presently, she mentioned, Indian media was giving wide coverage to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, which proved the fact that he was adhering to narrative of conspiracy, political adventurism and personal interests.

"We have no objection on the JUI-F led opposition parities peaceful protest but its timing is awkward," she said and explained that entire Pakistani nation decided to show solidarity with their Muslim brethren of Indian Held Kashmir on that day, therefore, the Maulana should stand with the narrative of Pakistan.

To a query, Dr Firdous argued that what the people, who had enjoyed ancestral rule for decades, so far gave to Pakistan and its people, and gained what from Pakistan for their own children, citing that someone bought Surrey Palace and some bought Avenfield for their kids due to which today millions of children of Pakistan were deprived of their even basic rights especially access to education.

Keeping all these realities in mind, she said, Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted overall reformation of the system and elimination of black sheep in all sectors through effective accountability to transform the governance system that was centric to the people's welfare and service.

The special assistant also congratulated the APTMA office-bearers for making massive development in the textile sector and felicitated Ahsan Bashir for becoming chairman of the Taskforce on Textile.

Earlier, APTMA Group Leader Gohar Ejaz expressed the resolve to double the textile sector exports from US $ 13 billion to US $ 26 billion during the next five years. He, however, called for continuous government support and consistency in its polities. He assured that textile sector would provide employment to three million more individuals.

At the end, Ahsan Bashir told the media that Taskforce on Textile would complete its recommendations regarding ease of doing business and other problems till December this year. "We are eying US $ 26 billion textile exports target in the next five years and US $ 50 billion till 2030," he concluded.

