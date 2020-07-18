UrduPoint.com
Political Appointments In PIA Major Cause Of Recent Karachi Plane Tragedy: Senator Nauman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

Political appointments in PIA major cause of recent Karachi plane tragedy: Senator Nauman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Nauman Wazir Friday said political appointments made during the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) regimes in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), was a major reason of recent plane crash incident in Karachi.

The incumbent government after conducting inquiry had removed the pilots from their services having suspicious credentials, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Sometime back, he said, the court had given a verdict against the induction in the PIA made without merit.

He said the PPP and PML-N leaders made efforts to reinstate such workers, due to which, we had to face the crisis in the PIA.

The board of inquiry, he said, had initiated the process and soon, the responsible would face the action.

The senator said the PTI government was taking all possible steps to streamline the system.

He said foreign remittances had been increasing day by day while the problem of current account deficit, was declining due to better policies of the government.

