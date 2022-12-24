Political Assistant to CM cuts Christmas cake at Ganga Ram Hospital

Political Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Human Rights Robinson Aziz Francis participated in Christmas celebrations organized in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Saturday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Political Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Human Rights Robinson Aziz Francis participated in Christmas celebrations organized in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Saturday.

He wished the merry Christmas to the Christian community staff members of the hospital and cut Christmas cake. He also visited the hospital especially the newly inaugurated Mother and child care center.

He reviewed the basic facilities provided to the families. MS Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Professor Dr Athar gave briefing to the guest and informed the best medical facilities were being provided to the patients. Robinson Aziz discussed with different doctors, patients ,lower staff members and the attendants.He emphasized on the provision of free medicine to the patients and directed the Medical Superintendent for special arrangements for the attendants who stay in the hospital in such a cold weather.