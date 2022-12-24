UrduPoint.com

Political Assistant To CM Cuts Christmas Cake At Ganga Ram Hospital

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Political Assistant to CM cuts Christmas cake at Ganga Ram Hospital

Political Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Human Rights Robinson Aziz Francis participated in Christmas celebrations organized in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Saturday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Political Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Human Rights Robinson Aziz Francis participated in Christmas celebrations organized in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Saturday.

He wished the merry Christmas to the Christian community staff members of the hospital and cut Christmas cake. He also visited the hospital especially the newly inaugurated Mother and child care center.

He reviewed the basic facilities provided to the families. MS Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Professor Dr Athar gave briefing to the guest and informed the best medical facilities were being provided to the patients. Robinson Aziz discussed with different doctors, patients ,lower staff members and the attendants.He emphasized on the provision of free medicine to the patients and directed the Medical Superintendent for special arrangements for the attendants who stay in the hospital in such a cold weather.

Related Topics

Weather Chief Minister Punjab Christmas Christian Best

Recent Stories

Christian community all set to celebrate grand fes ..

Christian community all set to celebrate grand festival of Christmas

4 minutes ago
 Sajjad Karim for constructive role of Pak/Kashmir ..

Sajjad Karim for constructive role of Pak/Kashmir diaspora community to raise Ka ..

4 minutes ago
 18 suspects arrested during operation in Togh Bala ..

18 suspects arrested during operation in Togh Bala, Payan

4 minutes ago
 KPES&E authorizes DCs to decide on closure of scho ..

KPES&E authorizes DCs to decide on closure of schools before 1st Jan

4 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work l ..

UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work launches &#039;Waste-free Schoo ..

3 hours ago
 Senator Swati approaches IHC for post-arrest bail ..

Senator Swati approaches IHC for post-arrest bail in Controversial tweets case

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.