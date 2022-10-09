UrduPoint.com

Political Career Of Imran Khan To Be Ended On Oct 16: Maulana Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2022 | 08:00 PM

TAKHTBHAI, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) ::The candidate of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for NA-22, Mardan, Maulana Mohammad Qasim on Sunday said that political career of Imran Khan would end in October 16 by-elections and PTI would face historic defeat.

Addressing a public gathering in village Asif Kalay in connection with election campaign for upcoming by-elections, he said PDM would confer historic defeat to PTI on Oct 16.

Imran Khan was in government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last eight years but the province's treasury did not have money to pay salaries and pensions of government employees.

He said PTI government was solely responsible for current inflation however; Pakhtun nation has rejected corrupt politicians who misled them in the name of change.

The gathering was also addressed by Provincial Vice President PPP, Shoaib Alam Khan Khattak and former JUI MNA, Maulana Amanat Shah. He said that the people should not be disappointed; a people-friendly government will be established in the country soon.

