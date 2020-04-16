UrduPoint.com
Political Commitment, Technical Audit Require To Identify Elements Behind IPPs Irregularities: Fraz

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Political commitment, technical audit require to identify elements behind IPPs irregularities: Fraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Fraz on Wednesday said that political commitment was imperative to identify elements behind Independent Power Producer (IPPs), irregularities.

This, he stated while talking to a private tv channel programme.

He said that weak elements and elite class had been involved in mega projects like sugar and wheat export and IPPs.

Shibli Fraz said that Prime MInister Imran Khan having full potential and political commitment could make effort to control such heinous activities in the country. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), government would not make any compromise with any person involved in plundering national exchequer.

To a question, he suggested that technical audit could find the truth and elements behind the mishandling of IPPs.

