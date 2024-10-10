Open Menu

Political Consensus Imperative For Constitutional Amendments: Rana Sana

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Political consensus imperative for constitutional amendments: Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Thursday said that political consensus imperative for impending constitutional amendments.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that discussions are ongoing and an agreement is near.

He said that building agreement on amendments was crucial for all allied parties, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Answering a question, he urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to also join in these talks.

He stressed that political leaders should demonstrate political wisdom by coming together for dialogue in the nation's interest.

Advisor further said that the establishment of constitutional courts was not aimed at any one individual, and that amendments should not be person-specific.

He dismissed concerns about any restrictions on the judiciary's independence, calling such notions unfounded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Rana SanaUllah Independence All Agreement

Recent Stories

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

4 hours ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

5 hours ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

6 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

8 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

9 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

9 hours ago
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

10 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

10 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

14 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan