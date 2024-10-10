Political Consensus Imperative For Constitutional Amendments: Rana Sana
Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Thursday said that political consensus imperative for impending constitutional amendments.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that discussions are ongoing and an agreement is near.
He said that building agreement on amendments was crucial for all allied parties, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman.
Answering a question, he urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to also join in these talks.
He stressed that political leaders should demonstrate political wisdom by coming together for dialogue in the nation's interest.
Advisor further said that the establishment of constitutional courts was not aimed at any one individual, and that amendments should not be person-specific.
He dismissed concerns about any restrictions on the judiciary's independence, calling such notions unfounded.
