Political consensus need of hour to steer Pakistan out of crises: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday urged political parties to rise above their differences and unitedly cope with economic, political, democratic, and constitutional challenges being faced by the country.

A political consensus was the need of the hour to steer Pakistan out of all the crises, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Bilawal said the politicians would have to prioritize national interests over their personal ones as it was the only way to put the country again on the path to progress and prosperity.

The PPP chairman highlighted the significance of strengthening institutions such as the Parliament and parliamentary committees.

As regards the PPP's manifesto, Bilawal said his party's governments in the past had fulfilled the election promises like housing initiatives, Kisan Card and Mazdoor Card and would do so again if it were given the mandate by the people.