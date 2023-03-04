Pakistan Peoples Party's Senator Palwasha Khan on Saturday said polarization was at its worst and the only way forward to bring out the country from the current political crisis was to create political consensus among all political parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's Senator Palwasha Khan on Saturday said polarization was at its worst and the only way forward to bring out the country from the current political crisis was to create political consensus among all political parties.

While talking to a private news channel, she said all parties' leadership believed in resolving the issues through political dialogue except Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Palwasha said PPP believed that elections should be held on time, but at the same time, she claimed that if Imran lost the elections, he would raise questions on the election result, as he did in past.

She further said conducting elections was a major exercise that demanded resources and mobilization of state machinery, which was a difficult task in such a time of financial constraint.