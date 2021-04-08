UrduPoint.com
Political Consensus Vital For Changing GB Status : Gandapur

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 07:54 PM

Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday underlined the need for political consensus and national cohesion to change status of the region

He said a unanimous resolution, passed by the GB assembly recently, for changing its status was a true reflection of its people's aspirations, adding the Federal government was making all out efforts in that regard.

The minister was chairing a maiden meeting of the committee, constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan to make recommendations for granting Gilgit-Baltistan the status of a provisional province of Pakistan.

It was attended by Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Farogh Naseem, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid and officials of Ministry of Defense and Foreign Affairs.

The meeting discussed in detail various models for changing the status of Gilgit-Baltistan and stressed the need to make progress over the issue of national interest.

It may be mention here that the committee was tasked with making the recommendations keeping in view the United Nations resolutions on the disputed region of Kashmir and a judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on determining the GB status.

The committee will complete the task within two months.

