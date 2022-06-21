UrduPoint.com

Political Consensus Vital For Revitalizing County's Economy: NA Speaker

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Political consensus vital for revitalizing county's economy: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday said that political consensus on issues of vital national importance were imperative for leading the country on path of progress.

He said that the present national government had initiated various measures to take the country out of the present economic challenges.

He expressed these views during a meeting with UK Ambassador in Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner in the Parliament House, said a news release.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said Pakistani nation is resilient and had successfully steered itself out of challenges in past.

Speaking about the exceptional relations between Executive and legislatures of Pakistan and United Kingdom, the Speaker said, Pakistan desires to further consolidate them through parliamentary and economic cooperation.

He said that interaction between legislatures of both the countries would induce upward momentum in enhancing existing cooperation in diverse sectors of economy. Legislating for civil liberties is the top priority of the incumbent parliament.

He also said that both UK and Pakistan have deep history of mutual relations as Pakistani diaspora in UK is playing its role in national development of UK.

Pak-UK parliamentary Friendship Group is vibrant and playing its role in strengthening bilateral relations. He invited British parliamentarians to be part of the diamond Jubilee celebrations of the parliament, scheduled in August this year.

UK High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner warmly expressed his attachment with the people of Pakistan. He said that Britain also attaches immense importance to its historic relations with Pakistan that had witnessed progression with the passage of time.

He applauded Pakistan's remarkable progress made on FATF issue. UK High Commission in Islamabad would extend all out support in enhancing bilateral economic cooperation.

He also extended support to build strong parliamentary relations between both countries through the platform of parliamentary friendship groups.

