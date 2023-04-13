UrduPoint.com

Political Consensus:key To Resolve Collective Challenges: NA Speaker

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Political consensus:key to resolve collective challenges: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday said that the Constitution reflects the sagaciousness and political wisdom of the then political leadership.

He paid tribute to the former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for building consensus among political parties to gift Pakistan with the Constitution based on the Federal, parliamentary form of governance.

He expressed these views while launching NADRA 'Constitution App' and unveiling a commemorative coin of Rs 50 in connection with Golden Jubilee celebration of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The Speaker said that it was the Parliament which was the only platform to build consensus among divergent political parties. He said, "Building consensus is the key to resolve present socio-economic challenges." He added that maintaining the sanctity of parliament and the Constitution was the collective responsibility.

He also appreciated the performance of NADRA for launching this App. He said that NADRA had gained international repute which was pride for Pakistan.

Pervaiz Ashraf also appreciated the performance of officers and officials of the National Assembly Secretariat for professionally organizing events in connection with the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Constitution.

He also directed NADRA to prepare National Assembly App to facilitate members of the National Assembly. Meanwhile, Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik expressed gratitude to the Speaker NA for providing the opportunity to serve the national cause of preparing NADRA Constitution App.

He said that NADRA would continue to strive for the best to serve the nation. He said that this App would spread awareness in common people regarding their fundamental constitutional rights as lack of awareness allowed the transgressors to violate these rights.

It is pertinent to mention that NADRA had launched the official mobile app that contains the Constitution of Pakistan. The mobile app will help citizens stay informed about their rights and duties as outlined in the supreme law of the land. The users can access the Constitution anytime from anywhere using any internet-connected device.

The key features of the app included viewing the structure & Chapters of the Constitution, searching the Constitutional articles and clauses using keywords. The App is also readable in urdu. It is available on both Apple and Google Play stores.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Prime Minister Google Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Mobile Parliament Apple Gold From Best

Recent Stories

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

1 hour ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

2 hours ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

2 hours ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

3 hours ago
 Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.