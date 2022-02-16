Political Counsellor at British High Commission meets Raja Basharat

Political Counsellor at the British High Commission in Pakistan Iona Thomas called on Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Muhammad Basharat Raja, here Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Political Counsellor at the British High Commission in Pakistan Iona Thomas called on Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Muhammad Basharat Raja, here Wednesday.

Representative of British High Commission in Punjab Alex Ballinger was also present during the meeting. Issues of mutual interest including upcoming Punjab local body elections and ongoing corona vaccination process were discussed on the occasion.

British Political Counsellor praised the legislation in the Punjab Assembly regarding the prevention of child marriage.

Welcoming the British delegation, Basharat Raja said the present Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had enacted record legislation for the betterment of common man. "The new local government system of the province will literally guarantee the devolution", said the minister.

He said that legislation in this regard was in the final stages of consultation with all stakeholders, adding that all possible steps were being taken to protect the rights of minorities in Punjab.

"Every citizen has the equal opportunity to play a role in national development without any discrimination", he said.

Referring to the ongoing mega cricket event in Lahore, Raja Basharat said that holding of international sports competitions including PSL was pleasant change. "Punjab Government will continue to take steps to host sports events like PSL" vowed the minister.

Appreciating the steps taken by the Punjab government, the British Political Counsellor said that the UK wanted cordial relations with Pakistan at all levels. "We are happy that the Punjab government has taken commendable steps to prevent Covid-19," she said.

Iona Thomas assured that the British government would continue to co-operate with Pakistan in provision of corona vaccine. She said the Punjab government deserved applauds for making excellent arrangements for PSL cricket event in Lahore.