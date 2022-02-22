UrduPoint.com

Political Decision-making To Be Guided By National Interests: Parvez Elahi

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2022 | 11:16 PM

Political decision-making to be guided by national interests: Parvez Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that meetings with political leadership are part of the democratic process but all political decisions will be guided by national interests.

Talking to Federal Minister SAFRON Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan and MNA Sahibzada Amir Sultan during a meeting at the Speaker's Chamber at the Punjab Assembly here on Tuesday, he said all decisions will be taken in consultation with the party leadership, adding that Pakistan Muslim League (PML) has been playing its constructive role inside and outside the parliament.

Federal Minister SAFRON Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan and MNA Sahibzada Amir Sultan inquired after the health of PML President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The Federal Minister SAFRON Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan said Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's tenure as Chief Minister Punjab was a golden period in the political history of Punjab and people still remember the times in good words. He said people were prosperous during Parvez Elahi's stint as Chief Minister.

