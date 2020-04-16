UrduPoint.com
Political Detainees Of IOJK Under Corona Threat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

Political detainees of IOJK under corona threat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Indian Occupied Kashmir Thursday said that the life of the illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders is at a high risk due to the spread of COVID-19.

According to Kashmir Media Service, an APHC spokesman said, the announcement of the occupation authorities of releasing the Kashmiri detainees is just an eye wash.

He lamented that barring a few Hurriyat associates, thousands of Kashmiris including top Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Masarrat Aalam But, Mian Abdul Qayoom, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz, Altaf Ahmad Fantosh, Ayaz Akbar, Pir Saifullah, Aasiya Andrabi, Fahmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen and Nayeem Ahmad Khan, are still under illegal detention.

The APHC spokesman maintained that these incarcerated Hurriyat leaders are being deprived of basic human facilities as well as the medical care.

He pointed out that they have been put in such conditions in jails that they can easily be infected by the coronavirus.

