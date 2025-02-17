Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Adviser

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, said on Monday that political dialogue is the essence of democracy and should be the first resort in addressing national issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, said on Monday that political dialogue is the essence of democracy and should be the first resort in addressing national issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that political leadership must come together on matters such as terrorism.

He also asserted that the government, along with its allies, remains strong and has no concerns regarding the numbers game in parliament.

Commenting on PTI’s possible protest call, he said it would be yet another failed attempt, repeating past unsuccessful demonstrations.

“Peaceful protest is everyone’s right, but no one will be allowed to spread chaos or challenge the state’s authority in the name of protest,” he added.

Responding to a question about terrorism, Malik pointed out that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faces the most security challenges.

“The PTI has governed the province for nearly 13 years—where is their performance?” he questioned.

On political victimization, Malik recalled that during PTI’s tenure, PML-N leaders and workers were jailed.