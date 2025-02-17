Political Dialogue Is Essence Of Democracy : Adviser
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 10:49 PM
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, said on Monday that political dialogue is the essence of democracy and should be the first resort in addressing national issues
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, said on Monday that political dialogue is the essence of democracy and should be the first resort in addressing national issues.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that political leadership must come together on matters such as terrorism.
He also asserted that the government, along with its allies, remains strong and has no concerns regarding the numbers game in parliament.
Commenting on PTI’s possible protest call, he said it would be yet another failed attempt, repeating past unsuccessful demonstrations.
“Peaceful protest is everyone’s right, but no one will be allowed to spread chaos or challenge the state’s authority in the name of protest,” he added.
Responding to a question about terrorism, Malik pointed out that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faces the most security challenges.
“The PTI has governed the province for nearly 13 years—where is their performance?” he questioned.
On political victimization, Malik recalled that during PTI’s tenure, PML-N leaders and workers were jailed.
Recent Stories
Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework for Action to drive clean energ ..
Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for Xposure 2025
RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to enhance marine transport netwo ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of IDEX in Abu Dhabi
Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Adviser
Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slaughterhouse project
Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition
Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautification of model roads
Efforts being made to provide maximum relief to people: Afzal
Pace ace Haris Rauf available for selection for ICC Champions Trophy opener
EDGE, Kintsugi Holding, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority partner to enhance inn ..
Nahyan bin Zayed visits National Guard Command's stand at IDEX 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Adviser1 minute ago
-
Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition1 minute ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautification of model roads1 minute ago
-
Efforts being made to provide maximum relief to people: Afzal1 minute ago
-
High level WB delegation visits Benazir One Window Center in Islamabad15 minutes ago
-
95% water supply in Islamabad allocated to urban area, senate body told15 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam directs BoP to issue maximum loans under Asaan Karobar scheme15 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to launch large-scale spring tree plantation drive 202515 minutes ago
-
PTA chairman describes 5G as gateway to innovation, connectivity, progress23 minutes ago
-
IWMI Pakistan opens its field office at Hazara University Mansehra campus2 hours ago
-
NCRC hosts consultation on use of harmful substances/drugs in educational institutes3 hours ago
-
Imran Khan cannot be left in isolation at mercy of Adiala jail: Faisal Chaudhry3 hours ago