Political Dialogue Key To Overcoming National Challenges: Senator Afnan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 11:14 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan on Monday said that the country needed an agreement through a democratic process to address the country’s governance challenges.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that political dialogue must continue and all the leaders must play their part for strengthening democracy in the country.
He said that PML-N has consistently advocated for constructive discussions as a way to tackle national challenges and foster long-term solutions.
The prime minister remains a strong advocate for dialogue, and the government is committed to making the ongoing dialogue successful in the national interest, he stated.
Answering a question he said that PTI must have to reconsider their approach if they want to move forward in negotiations.
He further said that shutting down remittances, seizing cities through sit-ins, or writing letters to the IMF against the own country was not a constructive way forward.
He said that PTI should avoid any such actions that undermine the political process and must show a responsible political conduct.
