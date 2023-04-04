Political dialogue key to resolve all issues: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said that democracy thrives on dialogue and that political leaders should not prevent themselves from holding dialogue which would be instrumental in resolving political quagmire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said that democracy thrives on dialogue and that political leaders should not prevent themselves from holding dialogue which would be instrumental in resolving political quagmire.

"Postponing dialogue is not the solution," Kaira stated.

"Even in the face of crises, we (politicians) must continue to engage in dialogue to find solutions that benefit all stakeholders," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the coalition government wanted free and fair elections in the country which would lead to political stability and economic stability.

"Imran Khan attempted to cause a political crisis by prematurely dissolving the two assemblies pushing the country at the verge of destruction," he said. On today's Supreme Court verdict, Qamar Zaman Kaira expressed his reservations.