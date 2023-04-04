Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Political Dialogue Key To Resolve All Issues: Advisor To Prime Minister On Kashmir Affairs And Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Political dialogue key to resolve all issues: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira

Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said that democracy thrives on dialogue and that political leaders should not prevent themselves from holding dialogue which would be instrumental in resolving political quagmire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said that democracy thrives on dialogue and that political leaders should not prevent themselves from holding dialogue which would be instrumental in resolving political quagmire.

"Postponing dialogue is not the solution," Kaira stated.

"Even in the face of crises, we (politicians) must continue to engage in dialogue to find solutions that benefit all stakeholders," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the coalition government wanted free and fair elections in the country which would lead to political stability and economic stability.

"Imran Khan attempted to cause a political crisis by prematurely dissolving the two assemblies pushing the country at the verge of destruction," he said. On today's Supreme Court verdict, Qamar Zaman Kaira expressed his reservations.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Supreme Court Democracy Qamar Zaman Kaira Lead All From Government

Recent Stories

Trump Enters Manhattan Court to Face Charges - Spu ..

Trump Enters Manhattan Court to Face Charges - Sputnik Correspondent

14 minutes ago
 Seven year old child dies in road accident

Seven year old child dies in road accident

11 minutes ago
 NIH confirms one death from Coronavirus in Punjab

NIH confirms one death from Coronavirus in Punjab

11 minutes ago
 More Republicans Support Tougher Gun Laws After Na ..

More Republicans Support Tougher Gun Laws After Nashville Shooting - Poll

11 minutes ago
 White House Says Trump Arraignment Not Biden's Foc ..

White House Says Trump Arraignment Not Biden's Focus for Today

11 minutes ago
 Bhutto's 44th death anniversary observed

Bhutto's 44th death anniversary observed

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.