Political dialogue key to sustainable solutions: Rubaba Buledi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan on Women Development, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, has said that the youth of Balochistan are talented, aware, and hopeful about their future.

She emphasized that it is time for all political stakeholders to set aside their differences and work collectively toward the province’s progress and the brighter future of its younger generation.

In her statement, Dr. Buledi said that the prosperity and peace of Balochistan demand a united role from all political parties. “Political difference of opinion is the beauty of democracy, but mutual respect and understanding are the only path that can lead us to lasting solutions,” she remarked.

She noted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the provincial government is actively engaging with all schools of thought and political entities, firmly believing that every issue can be resolved through dialogue.

Dr. Buledi further stressed that empowering the youth with constructive thinking, modern education, skills, and economic independence is a national responsibility. “The current government is fully committed to this vision,” she said. “We must create an atmosphere where politics revolves around public service rather than blame and criticism.”

Appealing to all political parties particularly the nationalist leadership of Balochistan, Dr. Buledi urged them to play a positive role in the larger national interest and strengthen policies that are steering the province toward peace, development, and prosperity.