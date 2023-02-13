Political dialogue solution to economic problems, says Ghulam Mustafa Malik

Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) Central spokesperson and Information Secretary Ghulam Mustafa Malik on Monday said that all political parties should converge on the same page for the sake of political stability and strong economy

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) Central spokesperson and Information Secretary Ghulam Mustafa Malik on Monday said that all political parties should converge on the same page for the sake of political stability and strong economy.

He expressed these views at the residence of Malik Faisal, who is a newly elected Tehsil General Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party.

"To solve the problems, one has to leave personal ego, obstinacy, stubbornness and think about the declining economy," he added.