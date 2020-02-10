Political differences between PTI, PML-Q settled

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) government and its political ally Pakistan Muslim League-Q have resolved differences after successful talks and announced to work in close collaboration and consultation in future.

The decision was reached after Prime Minister Imran Khan's constituted government committee, comprising Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar (Convener), Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar and Federal education Minister Shafqat Mehmood held meeting with senior PML-Q leadership led by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at the latter's residence here on Monday.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Planning Minkster Asad Umer also attended the meeting.

Talking to the media men after successful talks with the government committee, PML-Q leader Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervazi Elahi said, "We have openly discussed all matters and reached consensus and clarity, all issues were discussed at length and had been settled'.

Assuring PML-Q's support to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government, he said that all challenges faced by the government would be dealt in consultation, adding that each government face different challenges in every era but the PML-Q would face the challenges shoulder to shoulder with the government.

"The ally political parties will help government find a solution to all challenges, all coalition partners are working with sincerity of purpose", he added.

Pervaiz Elahi said, a change has occurred under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran and its benefits should reach to the grass root level. He said, it was also discussed what had hampered the transfer of these boons of change to the common man.

The PA Speaker expressed the hope that PML-Q will contest next general election in coalition with the PTI.

Spekaing on the occasion, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said there were differences with the PML-Q leadership at all and if there were any reservations, all have been settled in today's meeting to the utter disappointment of those who wanted to see a breach between the PTI government and the PML-Q.

He said, "We will take decisions in consultation with the allied political parties for the good ofpeople". Pervez Khattak said the alliance with PML-Q would continue for the next three years.