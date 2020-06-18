UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Political Differences Part Of Democratic System: Shahbaz Gill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had always respected all its political allies and political differences were part of a parliamentary democratic system.

Every political ally, including the Balochistan National Party (BNP), had their own objectives, ideologies and priorities which could not be imagined in dictatorship, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Shahbaz Gill said each government political partner had its own commitment to the voters. Differences among coalition partners could be resolved through sitting together, he said, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon have a meeting with the top leadership of BNP to address their reservations.

