Political, Diplomatic, Moral Support To Kashmiris To Continue: Rafaqat Gilani

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Auqaf Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani has said that Pakistan will continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris in their just cause of getting their right to self-determination.

According to a handout issued here on Thursday, he said that today Pakistan strongly condemns Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir. The 27th of October is observed the world over as 'Black Day' as on this day India, without any legal justification, forcibly took control of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

India had intensified human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and turned the territory into world's biggest open jail, he regretted.

He said India claim to be the world's largest democratic country, but the inhuman actions in the held Kashmir had exposed its ugly face before the world.

Rafaqat Gilani said, "Today people of Pakistan fully express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and pledge to stand with them shoulder to shoulder in their freedom struggle."He also appealed to world community to press India to solve Kashmir issue as per United Nations resolutions.

