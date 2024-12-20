Political disputes can be resolved through dialogue: Rana Sana

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Friday that meaningful dialogue between political parties was the only solution for resolving political disputes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Friday that meaningful dialogue between political parties was the only solution for resolving political disputes.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that political leadership sitting at the table has historically led to solutions.

He said that the Speaker of the National Assembly had initiated contacts and offered his office’s role in the negotiations. Speaker’s office was the neutral place that serves as a regular point of communication where coordination should naturally occur.

Advisor said that the political tensions of today are not new but rooted in long-standing grievances dating back to 2018. “The issues raised now were ones we faced and resolved before,” he said.

He reiterated the government's openness to dialogue, urging all parties to work collaboratively for the betterment of the country.