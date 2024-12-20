Political Disputes Can Be Resolved Through Dialogue: Rana Sana
Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 11:41 PM
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Friday that meaningful dialogue between political parties was the only solution for resolving political disputes
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Friday that meaningful dialogue between political parties was the only solution for resolving political disputes.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that political leadership sitting at the table has historically led to solutions.
He said that the Speaker of the National Assembly had initiated contacts and offered his office’s role in the negotiations. Speaker’s office was the neutral place that serves as a regular point of communication where coordination should naturally occur.
Advisor said that the political tensions of today are not new but rooted in long-standing grievances dating back to 2018. “The issues raised now were ones we faced and resolved before,” he said.
He reiterated the government's openness to dialogue, urging all parties to work collaboratively for the betterment of the country.
Recent Stories
Political disputes can be resolved through dialogue: Rana Sana
ICT's polio drive exceeds target; 466,724 children administered anti-polio drops
DC reviews polio campaign progress
COMSATS university Wah campus hosts successful open house and career fair
Ahsan Iqbal highlights China’s significant progress in economic innovation, ne ..
Strengthening human solidarity a religious duty, ethical responsibility: Muslim ..
Russian missile barrage on Kyiv kills one, damages embassies
'Dead and wounded' in Ukrainian strike on Russian region
Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel deployed in Kacha area
United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff members in Sudan
EU, Swiss hail 'historic' new deal resetting relations
War-ravaged Gaza now a 'graveyard' for children and families: UN aid teams
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Political disputes can be resolved through dialogue: Rana Sana3 minutes ago
-
ICT's polio drive exceeds target; 466,724 children administered anti-polio drops25 minutes ago
-
DC reviews polio campaign progress25 minutes ago
-
COMSATS university Wah campus hosts successful open house and career fair25 minutes ago
-
Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel deployed in Kacha area1 hour ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements of anti-polio drive1 hour ago
-
Govt taking steps to promote interfaith harmony: Additional secretary MoRA1 hour ago
-
Rawalpindi division to be made free of waste: Commissioner1 hour ago
-
Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian community1 hour ago
-
Gov't firmly believes in political dialogue to resolve issues: Law Advisor1 hour ago
-
Political, economic stability key to Pakistan's progress: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif forms National Youth Council1 hour ago