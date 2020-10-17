Political drama of opposition aimed to hide plunder, malpractices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Saturday said that opposition parties are trying to stage a political drama that is aimed to divert attention of people from corruption and misdeeds committed by them in past.

He was addressing inauguration ceremony of Pehur Level Canal (Expansion) held in Gala Wand Kala here. He said that the opposition alliance has been forged to mislead people and to get a relief from the government.

Pervez Khattak said abolishing of National Accountability Bureau is also included in the agenda of opposition. He said opposition would fail to achieve its ulterior motives and to hide their endless plunder and pillage of public money.

Criticizing Mian Nawaz Sharif, he said that PMLN's chief has taken shelter in London only to deceive innocent people adding that the time is imminent when Mian Nawaz would be made accountable for people.

He also questioned the role of MMA leadership when the party was in power in KP.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is making tireless efforts to steer country out of financial crisis created by previous rulers. He said that when PTI came into power the country was faced with huge financial debt adding the tough decisions of government has put the country on a new course of development.

Khattak said PTI would again emerge victorious in 2023 owing to dedication and sincerity of its leadership towards people.