UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Political Drama Of Opposition Aimed To Hide Plunder, Malpractices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:09 PM

Political drama of opposition aimed to hide plunder, malpractices

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Saturday said that opposition parties are trying to stage a political drama that is aimed to divert attention of people from corruption and misdeeds committed by them in past

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Saturday said that opposition parties are trying to stage a political drama that is aimed to divert attention of people from corruption and misdeeds committed by them in past.

He was addressing inauguration ceremony of Pehur Level Canal (Expansion) held in Gala Wand Kala here. He said that the opposition alliance has been forged to mislead people and to get a relief from the government.

Pervez Khattak said abolishing of National Accountability Bureau is also included in the agenda of opposition. He said opposition would fail to achieve its ulterior motives and to hide their endless plunder and pillage of public money.

Criticizing Mian Nawaz Sharif, he said that PMLN's chief has taken shelter in London only to deceive innocent people adding that the time is imminent when Mian Nawaz would be made accountable for people.

He also questioned the role of MMA leadership when the party was in power in KP.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is making tireless efforts to steer country out of financial crisis created by previous rulers. He said that when PTI came into power the country was faced with huge financial debt adding the tough decisions of government has put the country on a new course of development.

Khattak said PTI would again emerge victorious in 2023 owing to dedication and sincerity of its leadership towards people.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pervez Khattak Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London Alliance Money From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi study discovers how some single-cell ..

11 minutes ago

Minister, CM's aide inspect flour market

1 minute ago

PDM's agenda to protect corruption of PML-N, PPP: ..

1 minute ago

SSP assures stringent security in Rabiul Awal

1 minute ago

Belgian Foreign Minister Says Diagnosed With Coron ..

5 minutes ago

Offer orders distributed among midwives, disable p ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.