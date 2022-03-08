Political Dwarfs Destined To Face Defeat: Fawad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2022 | 05:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only political leader of the country.
In a tweet, he dared the pigmies of the opposition to join hands and make an effort but he said the political dwarfs were destined to face defeat.