Political Dwarfs Destined To Face Defeat: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2022 | 05:29 PM

Political dwarfs destined to face defeat: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only political leader of the country

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only political leader of the country.

In a tweet, he dared the pigmies of the opposition to join hands and make an effort but he said the political dwarfs were destined to face defeat.

More Stories From Pakistan

>