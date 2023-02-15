Political, Economic Chief US Embassy meets Industry Minister, offers support for technical education in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Industries and Technical Education Adnan Jalil called on Nickolas Catsakis, Political Economic Chief of the US Embassy, at a local hotel in Peshawar and discussed with him various issues of mutual interest.

The US diplomat offered a comprehensive package of training teachers and students to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Accepting the offer as a courtesy, the caretaker minister said that the provincial government has chalked out a well-conceived and comprehensive plan to upgrade the technical educational institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, train teachers and teach modern skills to the young generation on modern lines, wherein the cooperation of the US government and donors will be considered as a gift for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said it will also inculcate feelings and sentiments of goodwill amongst both nations.

The minister said that under the program of equipping the youth with modern technical education in the province, the students who have graduated will be enabled to open their shop or workshop by hiring the services of more artisans after meeting the required business requirements including getting a National Tax Number so that our youth can learn meaningful skills as well as to enable earning a decent living and help in eradicating unemployment.

Adnan Jalil said that GIZ, USAID and international donor and aid agencies of so many countries have provided a lot of support to our technical training centers in woodworking and other technologies in the past.

He said various agencies can also play a key role in supporting the provincial government and promoting technical education over here.

The Political Economic Chief of the US Embassy assured the caretaker minister to seriously review the new technical education plan of the provincial government and provide full financial and technical support and grants in this regard.