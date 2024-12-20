Open Menu

Political, Economic Stability Key To Pakistan's Progress: Ahsan Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 10:27 PM

Political, economic stability key to Pakistan's progress: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, said on Friday that divisive politics and extremism harm Pakistan's progress, the country needed Political and economic stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, said on Friday that divisive politics and extremism harm Pakistan's progress, the country needed Political and economic stability.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government's ongoing efforts were fostering economic stability. He criticized the PTI leadership for inconsistent behavior and decisions detrimental to national interests. He said that despite the government's efforts to involve PTI in constructive dialogue through a parliamentary committee, their leadership undermined the consensus reached.

Answering a question regarding the May 9 incidents, he said that such events tarnished Pakistan's reputation.

He further said that PTI's approach of lobbying internationally against Pakistan further complicates the situation. Minister urged PTI to abandon politics of agitation and adopt democratic practices, stating that national stability and economic prosperity require collaborative efforts.

Highlighting economic achievement, he was noting the reduction in inflation from 38% to 4.5% and significant improvements in Pakistan's stock market and international ratings.

He called for unity among political leadership and the state institutions, stressing the need for a coordinated approach to bolster economic recovery and attract foreign investment. Answering a question regarding JUI-F, he assured that differences would be resolved amicably.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Ahsan Iqbal Progress May Market From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Strengthening human solidarity a religious duty, e ..

Strengthening human solidarity a religious duty, ethical responsibility: Muslim ..

2 seconds ago
 Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel dep ..

Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel deployed in Kacha area

3 minutes ago
 United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff mem ..

United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff members in Sudan

15 minutes ago
 EU, Swiss hail 'historic' new deal resetting relat ..

EU, Swiss hail 'historic' new deal resetting relations

3 minutes ago
 Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse ..

Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 marks remar ..

30 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai Store celebrates work of Emirati women ..

Brand Dubai Store celebrates work of Emirati women artists at Hatta Winter Festi ..

30 minutes ago
Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakista ..

Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian community

9 minutes ago
 Stocks retreat as US inflation ticks higher

Stocks retreat as US inflation ticks higher

9 minutes ago
 Trust in digital payments growing as retail paymen ..

Trust in digital payments growing as retail payments surge 8% in Q1FY25: SBP

9 minutes ago
 FBISE Girls' Badminton team win Inter-Board Champi ..

FBISE Girls' Badminton team win Inter-Board Championship

3 minutes ago
 Ex-IMF chief Rato gets four-year jail term in Spai ..

Ex-IMF chief Rato gets four-year jail term in Spain for tax crimes

3 minutes ago
 UoT announces 2nd merit list for spring 2025 admis ..

UoT announces 2nd merit list for spring 2025 admissions

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan