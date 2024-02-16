Political, Economic Stability Need Of Hour: Jam Kamal
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 11:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Jam Kamal said on Friday that general elections were conducted to steer the nation's economy in proper direction through political stability.
According to a private news channel, Jam Kamal said that the country was currently going through an economic crisis, all the political forces had to lead the country towards improvement through political flexibility.
Political dynamics are changing rapidly, instead of political rivalries all parties should work for the betterment of commoners because today general public is more aware and informed and only party will remain in the game which will show his achievements on ground, he added.
“PML-N is committed to lend its manifesto into the reality to batter serve the country” he further added.
