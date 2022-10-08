Political elders criticize govt for failing to control dengue epidemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :The elders of different political parties on Saturday criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for failing to control dengue epidemic in the provincial capital.

They threatened to block the University Road as a mark of protest if the authorities failed to take adequate measures to bring the situation under control.

A meeting in this connection was held in residence of Arbab Khizer Hayat of Pakistan Muslim League (N), at Muslim League House Tehkal Bala Peshawar, Khizer said that situation was going from bad to worse with each passing day.

Ex Federal Minister of PPP Dr Arbab Alamgir Khan , Ex General Secretary ANP Arbab Muhammad Tahir , Former MPA And JUIF Leader Atif ur Rehman Khalil , Former Minister and Jumaat e Islami Leader Kashif Azam and elders of conglomerate of various political parties and local elected representatives were present.

Arbab Khizer Hayat added that about 10 persons had died so far of dengue fever and thousands are admitted in hospitals in Tehkal, Palosai, Shaheen Town, Pawaka, Newe Kele, Surband , Gharibabad, Sufaid Dheri, and Pishtakhara.

He said that increasing number of dengue cases had exposed the performance of the provincial government and its so-called health reforms and tall claims about provision of health facilities to patients.

PPP Leader Dr Arbab Alamgir feared a surge in death toll if the authorities didn't take prompt action to control dengue.

Jamaat e Islami leader Kashif Azam said that death toll had jumped for lack of lack of proper mechanism to handle the dengue outbreak in Peshawar.

Arbab Tahir of ANP accused the provincial government of not taking the issue seriously and asked it to mobilize all resources to control the dengue outbreak.