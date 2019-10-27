Political elements duping public in garb of Azadi march: Imran Qureshi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Hyderabad's Vice President Imran Qureshi Sunday said the political elements were duping the public in the garb of the Azadi march which was organized by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal.

In a statement issued here, Qureshi said the people were well aware that JUI-F's chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman headed the parliament's Kashmir committee for years but he never pursued the Kashmir issue.

He said the people of Pakistan were with Prime Minister Imran Khan and they hope that only he could lead the country towards stability and prosperity.