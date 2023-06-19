UrduPoint.com

Political Empowerment Of Marginalized Communities Imperative For Strengthening Democracy: Speakers

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Political empowerment of marginalized communities imperative for strengthening democracy: Speakers

Speakers at the provincial consultation workshop here on Monday underscored the need for an active participation of marginalized groups including transgenders during the election process imperative for strengthening of democracy in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ):Speakers at the provincial consultation workshop here on Monday underscored the need for an active participation of marginalized groups including transgenders during the election process imperative for strengthening of democracy in the country.

These views were expressed by different speakers including former Member Provincial Assembly Shagufta Malik, Co-Director, Humans Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), Tahira Habib, transgender activist, Arzo Khan, President National Party KP, Dr Sarfaraz Khan, National Democratic Movement's Palwasha Abbas, Deputy Director Operations NADRA Khalid Jan, senior Vice President, Qumi Watan Party Tariq Ahmad Khan, members of minorities and civil society, humans rights activists, journalists transgenders and local government here at a local hotel.

In her address at the workshop titled Improving election participation: political empowerment of marginalized population" organized by HRCP with the assistance of Friedrich Naumann Foundation Pakistan here, Dr Sarfaraz Khan of the National Party said that the constitution of Pakistan has protected the rights of minorities.� He said that 18th constitutional amendment have strengthened all federating units and returned powers to the Parliament besides restored genuine democracy in the country.

He underscored close coordination among all relevant departments including NADRA, Labour and Social Welfare Departments to swiftly address the problems of marginalized groups including transgender community and persons with disabilities.

Yousaf George, an activist of the minorities urged for allowing minorities to elect their representatives for national and provincial assembly directly through general election and counting of all population of the minorities in the digital census 2023.

Tariq Ahmad Khan, senior vice president, Qumi Watan Party said that political training of voters and minorities ahead of General Election was imperative for the country's political stability and steering the country out of economic challenges.

Palwasha Abbass, Joint Secretary, National Democratic Movement said that women voters should not be barred from voting on the name of jirga and� consensus among elections candidates and persons with disabilities should be facilitated on election day to poll their votes in large number.

She said local government system needs to be strengthened and development funds should be utilized through LG representatives to address the problems of marginalized groups at Union Councils level.

Arzo Khan, a member of the transgender community underscored the need for simplification of the procedure of CNICs for the facilitation of transgenders and other facilities including special quota of employment at public sector.

Khalid Jan, Deputy Director Operations, NADRA said that besides 250 data processing units, mobile registration vans of the authority was also facilitating people including marginalized communities in preparation of their Computerized National Identity Cards at their doorsteps. He said Friday has been reserved for females at NADRA.

The participants and speakers recommended effective coordination among all government departments, discharging of jirga system on polling day, financial empowerment of local government systems and allowing minorities to directly contest elections besides increasing their seats at National and Provincial Assemblies.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jirga Mobile Parliament Democracy Provincial Assembly Civil Society Hotel George Sarfaraz Khan Women All From Government Election 2018 Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Dr. Fazeela Abbasi disclaims involvement in Naimal ..

Dr. Fazeela Abbasi disclaims involvement in Naimal Khawar's plastic surgery cont ..

49 minutes ago
 Turkish Foreign Ministry Slams Israeli Plans to Ex ..

Turkish Foreign Ministry Slams Israeli Plans to Expand Construction in West Bank

8 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif calls for firm action against those i ..

Khawaja Asif calls for firm action against those involved in sending people abro ..

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam shares beautiful glimpse of his time in ..

Babar Azam shares beautiful glimpse of his time in holy city of Madina Munawwara ..

1 hour ago
 Dar chairs CCoIGCT meeting

Dar chairs CCoIGCT meeting

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s cricketer superior to India’s, says ..

Pakistan’s cricketer superior to India’s, says Javed Miandad

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.