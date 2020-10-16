UrduPoint.com
Political Expediencies Force PML-N To Make Alliance With Parties They Claimed Dragging On Roads: Advisor Shahzad Akbar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 04:38 PM

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Friday said expediencies of politics have forced Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to make alliance with former President Asif Ali Zardari the person once they publicly claimed dragging on the roads of Larkana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Friday said expediencies of politics have forced Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to make alliance with former President Asif Ali Zardari the person once they publicly claimed dragging on the roads of Larkana.

The advisor tweeted that Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif � the niece and uncle wanted to emulate former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and eminent poet Habib Jalib respectively.

" But today it is obvious that Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will edge past both Maryam and Shehbaz in Gujranwala rally," he said.

Retorting Maryam's statement, he said the government had already allowed the opposition to hold the public meeting at the venue of their choice. Likewise Maryam was allowed to join the 'Jalsa' from Lahore on route of her choice and now she should hold the rally. However if people do not turn up in their public meeting, the services of singer Atif Aslam were also available to entertain the people.

He had no objection on the use of word 'Girl" for Maryam.

